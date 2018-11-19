BidaskClub Lowers ABIOMED (ABMD) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ABMD. BTIG Research upgraded shares of ABIOMED from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ABIOMED from an equal rating to a weight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $396.00 to $496.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of ABIOMED from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ABIOMED from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $402.78.

ABMD stock opened at $319.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.35. ABIOMED has a 52 week low of $186.72 and a 52 week high of $459.75.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $181.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.41 million. ABIOMED had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 20.09%. ABIOMED’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ABIOMED will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ABIOMED news, VP Michael G. Howley sold 10,000 shares of ABIOMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.50, for a total transaction of $4,325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,172,605. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 4,440 shares of ABIOMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $1,753,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABMD. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 232,758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,683,000 after purchasing an additional 53,671 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 108,805 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,935,000 after purchasing an additional 27,825 shares in the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of ABIOMED during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,487,000. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of ABIOMED during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ABIOMED during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $684,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

