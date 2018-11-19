BidaskClub Lowers Grand Canyon Education (LOPE) to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on LOPE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Friday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $141.40.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $124.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 4.65. Grand Canyon Education has a 12-month low of $85.14 and a 12-month high of $130.10.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $155.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.31 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 21.66%. Grand Canyon Education’s quarterly revenue was down 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian E. Mueller sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $3,810,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 308,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,209,853. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO William Stan Meyer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 112,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,257,147. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,219,000. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 33.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 39,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after buying an additional 9,923 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 165.7% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 20.0% during the third quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,536,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 154.9% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 94,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,638,000 after purchasing an additional 57,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the third quarter valued at about $5,773,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides education services in the United States and Canada. The company operates Grand Canyon University that offers approximately 225 graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across 9 colleges online and on ground through campus in Phoenix, Arizona; leased facilities; and facilities owned by third party employers.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.