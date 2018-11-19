BidaskClub Upgrades Chefs’ Warehouse (CHEF) to Buy

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CHEF. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $32.00 price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock opened at $36.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 52-week low of $18.15 and a 52-week high of $39.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 52.81, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.88.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $361.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Katherine Oliver purchased 1,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.10 per share, for a total transaction of $34,924.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,197.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Pappas sold 200,000 shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $7,390,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,051,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,763,492.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 574,119 shares of company stock worth $20,319,681. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 9.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 29.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 10.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 37.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 194.2% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

About Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 48,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

