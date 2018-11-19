BidaskClub Upgrades Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP) to Sell

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $72.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $54.19 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a one year low of $49.92 and a one year high of $69.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.12.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $240.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Ronald L. Samuel sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total value of $102,736.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,010.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2,473.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 230,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,841,000 after acquiring an additional 50,084 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,040,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 26,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.