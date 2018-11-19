Big Lots (BIG) Upgraded to “Buy” by Piper Jaffray Companies

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) was upgraded by stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday. The firm currently has a $53.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price target indicates a potential upside of 27.62% from the stock’s current price.

BIG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Big Lots from $48.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. TheStreet upgraded Big Lots from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Big Lots from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Big Lots in a research note on Monday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.81.

Shares of NYSE:BIG opened at $41.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Big Lots has a 1 year low of $36.20 and a 1 year high of $64.42.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Big Lots will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lisa M. Bachmann sold 29,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $1,452,457.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,010,625.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIG. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Big Lots during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Big Lots by 753.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Big Lots by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Big Lots during the 3rd quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Big Lots by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a community retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

