Biogen Inc (BIIB) Shares Sold by Global Endowment Management LP

Global Endowment Management LP trimmed its position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Biogen makes up 0.9% of Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in Biogen were worth $7,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hugh Johnson Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of Biogen by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 19,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Biogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Biogen to $483.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $354.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $427.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.01.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $324.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Biogen Inc has a one year low of $249.17 and a one year high of $388.67.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.78 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 25.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael D. Ehlers sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis; and SPINRAZA to treat spinal muscular atrophy.

