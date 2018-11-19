Bitauto Hldg Ltd (BITA) Stake Lowered by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Bitauto Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BITA) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 981,645 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 20,417 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bitauto were worth $22,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Bitauto in the third quarter worth about $184,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bitauto by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,602,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,853,000 after acquiring an additional 830,477 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Bitauto by 182.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 445,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,247,000 after acquiring an additional 287,500 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Bitauto by 214.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,341 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bitauto during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,221,000. 36.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BITA opened at $18.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 2.85. Bitauto Hldg Ltd has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $42.32.

Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $402.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.80 million. Bitauto had a negative return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 15.08%. Research analysts expect that Bitauto Hldg Ltd will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BITA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bitauto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. MED initiated coverage on Bitauto in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Macquarie decreased their price target on Bitauto from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Citigroup lowered Bitauto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Bitauto in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bitauto has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

About Bitauto

Bitauto Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet content and marketing services, and transaction services for the automobile industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Advertising and Subscription Business, Transaction Services Business, and Digital Marketing Solutions Business.

