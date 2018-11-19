bitCNY (BITCNY) Price Reaches $0.14 on Top Exchanges

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 19th. One bitCNY token can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00002867 BTC on exchanges including CoinTiger, BitShares Asset Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. In the last week, bitCNY has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. bitCNY has a total market cap of $18.26 million and approximately $21.52 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00009794 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00004602 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00020040 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00137040 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00209229 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000125 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $401.59 or 0.08186177 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00008849 BTC.

About bitCNY

bitCNY launched on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 129,852,000 tokens. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org.

bitCNY Token Trading

bitCNY can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, OpenLedger DEX and BitShares Asset Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

