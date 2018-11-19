BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (BJRI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Analysts expect BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) to report earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.41. BJ’s Restaurants posted earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full-year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BJ’s Restaurants.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $270.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.89 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 5.80%. BJ’s Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BJRI. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. BidaskClub lowered BJ’s Restaurants from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. BJ’s Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

In other news, VP Kendra D. Miller sold 4,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $319,659.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,312.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin E. Mayer sold 5,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $350,244.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,219. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 248,718 shares of company stock valued at $18,375,073. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BJRI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI opened at $58.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.81, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52-week low of $33.10 and a 52-week high of $76.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from BJ’s Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. BJ’s Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of September 4, 2018, the company owned and operated 201 casual dining restaurants located in the 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.