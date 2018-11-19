Black Box (BBOX) Given News Sentiment Rating of 1.42

News articles about Black Box (NASDAQ:BBOX) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Black Box earned a daily sentiment score of 1.42 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the technology company an news buzz score of 9 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Black Box stock opened at $1.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Black Box has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $4.15.

Black Box (NASDAQ:BBOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 16th. The technology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $158.70 million during the quarter. Black Box had a negative net margin of 12.61% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%.

Black Box Company Profile

Black Box Corporation provides digital solutions that assist its customers to design, build, manage, and secure their IT infrastructure. It offers IT infrastructure, specialty networking, multimedia, and keyboard/video/mouse switching products. The company also provides communications lifecycle, unified communications, structured cabling, video/AV, in-building wireless, and data center services.

