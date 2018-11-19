Black Stone Minerals LP (BSM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.24. Black Stone Minerals posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Black Stone Minerals.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Black Stone Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Shares of NYSE BSM opened at $17.02 on Friday. Black Stone Minerals has a 1 year low of $16.36 and a 1 year high of $19.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%. This is an increase from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 13th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.53%.

In other Black Stone Minerals news, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 14,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $250,163.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 287,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,053,617.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brock Morris sold 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $323,292.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 299,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,573,814.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 176.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,791 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 10,089 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the second quarter valued at about $323,000. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the second quarter valued at about $324,000. SCP Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter valued at about $488,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 100.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and in 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

