BlackBerry Ltd (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$11.31 and last traded at C$11.35, with a volume of 1675700 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.82.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.30, a current ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.29.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

In related news, insider Sai Yuen (Billy) Ho sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.49, for a total value of C$209,800.00. Also, Director John Chen sold 552,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.83, for a total transaction of C$4,882,107.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 576,793 shares of company stock valued at $5,134,614.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “BlackBerry (BB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $11.31” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/19/blackberry-bb-reaches-new-52-week-low-at-11-31.html.

BlackBerry Company Profile (TSE:BB)

BlackBerry Limited operates as an enterprise software and services company focused on securing and managing endpoints in the Internet of Things. It offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure and networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution, as well as Communications Platform as a Service.

Read More: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.