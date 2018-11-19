BlackRock (BLK) PT Lowered to $444.00 at Deutsche Bank

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank from $458.00 to $444.00 in a report released on Friday morning. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on BlackRock from $541.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on BlackRock to $500.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BlackRock from $607.00 to $600.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BlackRock from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BlackRock from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $554.31.

Get BlackRock alerts:

NYSE BLK opened at $411.00 on Friday. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $376.31 and a twelve month high of $594.52. The stock has a market cap of $64.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.93 by $0.59. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 39.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 27.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $395.21 per share, for a total transaction of $790,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,741,057.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 7,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 12,983 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after buying an additional 4,858 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,205,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.