BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) Shares Bought by B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 51.3% in the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 4.4% in the third quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 59.8% in the second quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 12,983 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,479,000 after acquiring an additional 4,858 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. raised its position in BlackRock by 2.8% in the second quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 7,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in BlackRock by 1.5% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,205,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BLK opened at $411.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market cap of $64.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.54. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $376.31 and a 1 year high of $594.52.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.93 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 39.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $620.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $545.00 to $510.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target (down from $559.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BlackRock to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $554.31.

In related news, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $395.21 per share, for a total transaction of $790,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,466 shares in the company, valued at $3,741,057.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

