BlackRock Inc. Sells 24,051 Shares of Energy Focus Inc (EFOI)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Energy Focus Inc (NASDAQ:EFOI) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,663 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 24,051 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.37% of Energy Focus worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital set a $2.00 price target on Energy Focus and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. HC Wainwright set a $6.00 price target on Energy Focus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Energy Focus in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:EFOI opened at $0.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of -0.21. Energy Focus Inc has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $3.46.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The construction company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 million. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 46.56% and a negative net margin of 40.43%. As a group, analysts expect that Energy Focus Inc will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

About Energy Focus

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems in the United States and internationally. It offers various light-emitting diode (LED) lighting technologies, including military maritime products, such as Military Intellitube, globe lights, berth lights, and fixtures to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

