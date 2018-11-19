Blue Apron (APRN) PT Lowered to $1.50

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $2.00 to $1.50 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on APRN. Zacks Investment Research cut Blue Apron from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Blue Apron from $3.50 to $2.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Blue Apron in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Blue Apron from $1.90 to $1.30 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a hold rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Blue Apron in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.28.

APRN stock opened at $1.17 on Thursday. Blue Apron has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $4.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of -0.10.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 75.39% and a negative net margin of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $150.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blue Apron will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blue Apron news, insider Ilia M. Papas sold 133,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $237,332.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 194,976 shares in the company, valued at $347,057.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder First Round Capital Iv, L.P. sold 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total value of $2,210,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,722,372 shares of company stock valued at $2,858,888. Company insiders own 56.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Apron in the third quarter worth about $208,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Blue Apron by 216.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 150,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 102,982 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Blue Apron by 55.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 85,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 30,625 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Apron in the first quarter worth about $1,163,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Blue Apron by 7.7% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,162,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 82,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.15% of the company’s stock.

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates an e-commerce marketplace that delivers original recipes and fresh ingredients for making home cooking accessible. It provides original recipes with the pre-portioned ingredients to complement tastes and lifestyles of college graduates, young couples, families, singles, and empty nesters.

