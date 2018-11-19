Blue Bird Corp (BLBD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $322.70 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:BLBD) will announce sales of $322.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Blue Bird’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $321.10 million to $324.30 million. Blue Bird reported sales of $312.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, December 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blue Bird will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Blue Bird.

Get Blue Bird alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLBD. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $24.00 price target on shares of Blue Bird and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th.

In related news, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 969,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $27,155,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Hennessy sold 27,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $636,939.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,410.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,005,750 shares of company stock valued at $27,976,317. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLBD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Blue Bird by 37.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Blue Bird by 55.2% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Blue Bird by 447.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 7,679 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Bird during the third quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Bird during the third quarter worth $274,000. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BLBD traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.17. 627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,486. Blue Bird has a 1 year low of $15.66 and a 1 year high of $26.95. The company has a market capitalization of $519.63 million, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.47.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and aftermarket parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Buses and Aftermarket Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses, as well as Sigma, a bus for public transportation.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blue Bird (BLBD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.