bluebird bio Inc (BLUE) Holdings Decreased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 12.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 312,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 45,998 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $49,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 2,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the 2nd quarter worth $345,000. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $125.34 on Monday. bluebird bio Inc has a 12 month low of $102.21 and a 12 month high of $236.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 2.31.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.90) by $0.17. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 31.50% and a negative net margin of 1,326.02%. The company had revenue of $11.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.73) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that bluebird bio Inc will post -10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other bluebird bio news, insider David Davidson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.64, for a total value of $1,166,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,316,649.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey T. Walsh sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total value of $202,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,995 shares in the company, valued at $5,002,833.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,600 shares of company stock worth $7,118,427 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BLUE shares. Maxim Group cut their target price on bluebird bio to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 target price on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $122.00 target price on bluebird bio and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. bluebird bio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.79.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/19/bluebird-bio-inc-blue-holdings-decreased-by-bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp.html.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion- transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.