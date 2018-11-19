B&M Euro VALUE/ADR (BMRRY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of B&M Euro VALUE/ADR (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded B&M Euro VALUE/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st.

OTCMKTS:BMRRY opened at $18.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. B&M Euro VALUE/ADR has a 52-week low of $17.97 and a 52-week high of $24.65.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 23rd. B&M Euro VALUE/ADR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.95%.

B&M Euro VALUE/ADR Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a general merchandise value retailer in the United Kingdom and Germany. As of March 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 576 stores under the B&M brand in the United Kingdom; and 265 stores under the Heron Foods brand, as well as 86 stores under the Jawoll brand in Germany.

