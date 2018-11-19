BMO Capital Markets Increases Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (MI.UN) Price Target to C$20.50

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) had its price objective boosted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$18.50 to C$20.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.86% from the stock’s previous close.

MI.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th.

MI.UN traded up C$0.17 on Monday, hitting C$18.66. 8,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged.

