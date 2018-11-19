Boardwalk REIT (BEI.UN) PT Lowered to C$45.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BEI.UN. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$50.00 to C$54.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. TD Securities upped their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$50.50.

BEI.UN opened at C$43.88 on Friday. Boardwalk REIT has a one year low of C$37.96 and a one year high of C$49.75.

About Boardwalk REIT

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership and development of multi-family residential communities within Canada. The Trust owns over 200 properties containing approximately 33,770 residential units within the Provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec, representing over 30 million net rentable square feet.

