Bodycote (BOY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $731.00

Bodycote PLC (LON:BOY) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 731 ($9.55) and last traded at GBX 739.50 ($9.66), with a volume of 201958 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 783 ($10.23).

A number of research firms have recently commented on BOY. Panmure Gordon cut shares of Bodycote to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 860 ($11.24) target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Monday, July 30th. Liberum Capital cut shares of Bodycote to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 940 ($12.28) target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 6th. HSBC raised shares of Bodycote to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Monday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,008.21 ($13.17).

In other news, insider Stephen C. Harris bought 11,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 890 ($11.63) per share, with a total value of £99,982.60 ($130,644.98). Also, insider Anne Quinn bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 804 ($10.51) per share, with a total value of £80,400 ($105,056.84).

Bodycote Company Profile (LON:BOY)

Bodycote plc provides thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two business areas, Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and Hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including HIP product fabrication, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting services.

