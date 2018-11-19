Bodycote PLC (BOY) Receives GBX 1,003 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Bodycote PLC (LON:BOY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,010 ($13.20).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BOY shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,180 ($15.42) target price on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Bodycote from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,120 ($14.63) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Bodycote to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 5th.

Shares of LON:BOY traded down GBX 43.50 ($0.57) on Monday, hitting GBX 739.50 ($9.66). 201,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,340. Bodycote has a 12 month low of GBX 728.50 ($9.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,043 ($13.63).

In other news, insider Stephen C. Harris bought 11,234 shares of Bodycote stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 890 ($11.63) per share, for a total transaction of £99,982.60 ($130,644.98). Also, insider Anne Quinn bought 10,000 shares of Bodycote stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 804 ($10.51) per share, with a total value of £80,400 ($105,056.84).

Bodycote Company Profile

Bodycote plc provides thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two business areas, Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and Hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including HIP product fabrication, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting services.

