Boston Pizza Royalties (BPF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $16.11

Boston Pizza Royalties (TSE:BPF)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$16.11 and last traded at C$20.39, with a volume of 7695 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$20.40.

Boston Pizza Royalties (TSE:BPF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$11.97 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%.

Boston Pizza Royalties Company Profile (TSE:BPF)

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund is a limited purpose open-ended mutual fund trust. The Trust indirectly, through the Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership (Royalties LP), acquires the trademarks and trade names owned by Boston Pizza International Inc (BPI), including Boston Pizza and other related items, logos and designs used in connection with the operation of Boston Pizza restaurants in Canada.

