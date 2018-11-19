Boston Properties (BXP) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Boston Properties have outperformed its industry over the past month. Further, the trend in 2018 funds from operations (FFO) per share estimate revisions indicates a favorable outlook for the company. In a bid to finance its green projects, the company recently priced senior unsecured notes worth $1 billion. Notably, the company’s Class A office assets located in top-tier gateway cities along with a diversified tenant and industry base will likely drive its long-term growth. Also, efforts to reposition its portfolio through accretive acquisitions and monetizing of non-core assets is anticipated to benefit the company in the long-term. Nonetheless, increase in supply of office space is expected to affect its pricing power. Additionally, geographic concentration and rising interest rates remain concerns.”

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a sector perform rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Sunday, October 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Boston Properties to $137.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $134.67.

BXP opened at $125.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Boston Properties has a fifty-two week low of $111.57 and a fifty-two week high of $132.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.57.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. Boston Properties had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $686.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Boston Properties will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TLP Group LLC purchased a new position in Boston Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new stake in Boston Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust, that develops, redevelops, acquires, manages, operates and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space totaling 50.2 million square feet and consisting of 166 office properties (including nine properties under construction), six residential properties (including three properties under construction), five retail properties and one hotel.

