Bovis Homes Group (BVS) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Bovis Homes Group (LON: BVS):

11/15/2018 – Bovis Homes Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

11/15/2018 – Bovis Homes Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

11/15/2018 – Bovis Homes Group was upgraded by analysts at Shore Capital to a “hold” rating.

10/30/2018 – Bovis Homes Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

10/10/2018 – Bovis Homes Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Shares of BVS traded down GBX 96.40 ($1.26) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 937.60 ($12.25). 290,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,639. Bovis Homes Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 826 ($10.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,222 ($15.97).

Bovis Homes Group (LON:BVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 6th. The company reported GBX 36.10 ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 64 ($0.84) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Bovis Homes Group’s previous dividend of $32.50. This represents a yield of 5.58%.

Bovis Homes Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to six-bed family homes. As of December 31, 2017, it had a consented land bank of 17,096 plots. The company was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

