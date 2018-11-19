Bovis Homes Group (BVS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Bovis Homes Group (LON:BVS) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BVS. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a research report on Thursday. Shore Capital raised Bovis Homes Group to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,054 ($13.77) target price (up from GBX 1,025 ($13.39)) on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Bovis Homes Group from GBX 1,250 ($16.33) to GBX 1,265 ($16.53) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Bovis Homes Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 1,340 ($17.51) target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,226.30 ($16.02).

Shares of Bovis Homes Group stock opened at GBX 931 ($12.17) on Thursday. Bovis Homes Group has a 1 year low of GBX 826 ($10.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,222 ($15.97).

Bovis Homes Group (LON:BVS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The company reported GBX 36.10 ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 27th will be issued a GBX 64 ($0.84) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 5.58%. This is a positive change from Bovis Homes Group’s previous dividend of $32.50.

Bovis Homes Group Company Profile

Bovis Homes Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to six-bed family homes. As of December 31, 2017, it had a consented land bank of 17,096 plots. The company was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

