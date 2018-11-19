Boyd Group Income Fund (BYD.UN) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial lowered shares of Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD.UN) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has C$125.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$130.00.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BYD.UN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$111.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$126.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$125.00 price target on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boyd Group Income Fund currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$126.38.

Shares of BYD.UN stock opened at C$109.63 on Thursday. Boyd Group Income Fund has a one year low of C$81.76 and a one year high of C$111.99.

Boyd Group Income Fund Company Profile

Boyd Group Income Fund (the Fund) is an unincorporated, open-ended mutual fund trust. The Fund’s primary line of business is automotive collision and glass repair and related services. It operates in automotive collision repair and related services segment. It is engaged in acquiring and holding an interest in The Boyd Group Inc The Boyd Group Inc’s business consists of the ownership and operation of autobody/autoglass repair facilities and related services.

