Brad Farrell Sells 4,000 Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp (TWO) Stock

Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) CFO Brad Farrell sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $57,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

TWO traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $14.26. 1,320,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,964,394. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.31. Two Harbors Investment Corp has a one year low of $13.85 and a one year high of $16.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $84.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.10 million. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 66.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3116 per share. This represents a yield of 12.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 28th. This is a boost from Two Harbors Investment’s previous special dividend of $0.16. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.10%.

TWO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “$15.84” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Compass Point set a $16.00 target price on Two Harbors Investment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $17.00 target price on Two Harbors Investment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Brad Farrell Sells 4,000 Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp (TWO) Stock” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/19/brad-farrell-sells-4000-shares-of-two-harbors-investment-corp-two-stock.html.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

Recommended Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.