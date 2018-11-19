Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Boosts Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 530,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $57,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,389,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,085,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115,305 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 287.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,610,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,620 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 2,616.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,447,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,243 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,852,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,217,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 11,356.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,174,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,689 shares in the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In other news, EVP David Yawman sold 12,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $1,286,447.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,326,639.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mike Spanos sold 20,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total value of $2,256,719.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,993,158.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 205,893 shares of company stock worth $22,663,157. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie set a $122.00 price target on PepsiCo and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. BidaskClub lowered PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.89.

PEP opened at $118.35 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $95.94 and a one year high of $122.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 2nd. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 73.27% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a $0.9275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 70.94%.

WARNING: “Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Boosts Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/19/bristol-john-w-co-inc-ny-boosts-position-in-pepsico-inc-pep.html.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.