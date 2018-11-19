British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Boosts Position in Chevron Co. (CVX)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 20,603 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 1.0% of British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Chevron were worth $25,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. Live Your Vision LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 308.0% during the 2nd quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 20,716.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $551,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.13.

Shares of CVX opened at $119.06 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $107.54 and a 52 week high of $133.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. Chevron had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $43.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.08%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

