Brokerages Anticipate Carnival Corp (CCL) to Announce $0.69 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) will report $0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Carnival’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the lowest is $0.67. Carnival posted earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, December 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Carnival will report full-year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $4.29. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.59 to $4.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Carnival.

Get Carnival alerts:

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 27th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CCL shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $75.00 price target on shares of Carnival and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Carnival from $79.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of Carnival from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Carnival from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America set a $78.00 price target on shares of Carnival and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carnival has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.86.

In other Carnival news, General Counsel Arnaldo Perez sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $449,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 23.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 94.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,838,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,783,000 after buying an additional 8,176,078 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival in the second quarter worth about $51,309,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 30.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,745,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,841,000 after buying an additional 863,411 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival in the second quarter worth about $34,652,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival in the second quarter worth about $34,285,000. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $59.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.01. Carnival has a fifty-two week low of $53.47 and a fifty-two week high of $72.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.36%.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel and cruise company. It offers cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn brands in North America; and AIDA, Costa, P&O Cruises (Australia), Cunard, and P&O Cruises (UK) brands in Europe, Australia, and Asia.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carnival (CCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.