Brokerages Anticipate Energous Corp (WATT) to Post -$0.48 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT) will post ($0.48) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Energous’ earnings. Energous reported earnings of ($0.50) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energous will report full-year earnings of ($2.00) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($0.42). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Energous.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49). Energous had a negative net margin of 10,168.85% and a negative return on equity of 170.01%. The business had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WATT shares. Roth Capital set a $25.00 price target on shares of Energous and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Energous from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Energous from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Energous in a research note on Sunday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WATT opened at $8.64 on Friday. Energous has a one year low of $7.36 and a one year high of $33.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Energous during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Energous in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Energous by 28.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energous in the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energous in the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Institutional investors own 23.63% of the company’s stock.

Energous Company Profile

Energous Corporation engages in the development of a wire-free charging system. It develops WattUp that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices, providing power at a distance and enables charging with mobility under software control.

