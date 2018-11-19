Brokerages Anticipate Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (SPB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $807.52 Million

Brokerages expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) will report $807.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Spectrum Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $797.50 million and the highest is $817.70 million. Spectrum Brands reported sales of $1.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will report full year sales of $3.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Spectrum Brands.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 19th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $787.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.72 million. Spectrum Brands had a negative return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 22.32%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SPB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.30.

Shares of SPB traded down $11.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,868,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,659. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.50, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.14. Spectrum Brands has a 52 week low of $45.88 and a 52 week high of $119.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -270.97%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,889,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,265,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Spectrum Brands by 370.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 96,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after purchasing an additional 75,976 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Spectrum Brands by 778.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 453,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,983,000 after purchasing an additional 401,556 shares during the period. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC increased its position in Spectrum Brands by 175.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 12,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares during the period.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a branded consumer products company that manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. It supplies consumer batteries, residential locksets, residential builders' hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, personal insect repellents, and auto care products, as well as lawn and garden, and home pest control products.

