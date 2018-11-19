Brokerages Expect Fox Factory Holding Corp (FOXF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $157.21 Million

Brokerages expect Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) to post $157.21 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Fox Factory’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $158.00 million and the lowest is $155.50 million. Fox Factory posted sales of $121.09 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fox Factory will report full year sales of $619.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $618.00 million to $620.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $683.87 million, with estimates ranging from $666.00 million to $703.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fox Factory.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $175.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.33 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.83.

Shares of FOXF stock traded down $2.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,761. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 45.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.22. Fox Factory has a one year low of $33.20 and a one year high of $76.77.

In other Fox Factory news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zvi Glasman sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $103,664.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,628,335.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,074 shares of company stock worth $10,274,222 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 2.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the first quarter valued at about $252,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 2.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,044,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the second quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the second quarter valued at about $300,000. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

