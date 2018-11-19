Brokerages Expect United Technologies Co. (UTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.40 Billion

Equities research analysts expect United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) to report sales of $16.40 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for United Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.83 billion and the lowest is $16.05 billion. United Technologies posted sales of $15.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Technologies will report full-year sales of $64.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $64.51 billion to $65.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $71.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $67.55 billion to $77.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover United Technologies.

Get United Technologies alerts:

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on UTX shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of United Technologies from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of United Technologies to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.90.

Shares of UTX stock traded down $2.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.85. 4,985,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,300,021. The firm has a market cap of $104.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.52. United Technologies has a 52-week low of $115.40 and a 52-week high of $144.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This is an increase from United Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.21%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of United Technologies by 45.3% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 7,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Technologies by 17.6% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC grew its stake in shares of United Technologies by 546.5% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 6,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its stake in shares of United Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 103,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,489,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp grew its stake in shares of United Technologies by 13.2% in the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 8,185 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Technologies (UTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.