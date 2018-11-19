Brokerages Set $8.00 Target Price for OneSmart International Edun Gr Ltd – (ONE)

OneSmart International Edun Gr Ltd – (NYSE:ONE) has received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price target of $8.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.07 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given OneSmart International Edun Gr an industry rank of 98 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

ONE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.60 to $15.60 in a report on Tuesday, July 24th.

Shares of NYSE:ONE traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.59. 143,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,612. OneSmart International Edun Gr has a 12 month low of $7.53 and a 12 month high of $16.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,382,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,268,000 after purchasing an additional 30,240 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr during the 1st quarter worth about $2,845,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,658,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 43,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,031,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.72% of the company’s stock.

About OneSmart International Edun Gr

OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools in the People's Republic of China. It offers young children services, including Chinese language and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand.

