Brokerages Set Armstrong Flooring Inc (AFI) PT at $19.25

Shares of Armstrong Flooring Inc (NYSE:AFI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.25.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Gabelli upgraded shares of Armstrong Flooring from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armstrong Flooring from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Macquarie set a $18.00 target price on shares of Armstrong Flooring and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Armstrong Flooring in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Armstrong Flooring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th.

Get Armstrong Flooring alerts:

AFI stock opened at $16.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.18 million, a PE ratio of 77.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Armstrong Flooring has a 12 month low of $12.03 and a 12 month high of $20.46.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. Armstrong Flooring had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $309.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Armstrong Flooring will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Armstrong Flooring by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,172,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,321,000 after acquiring an additional 23,669 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Armstrong Flooring by 11.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,779,944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,217,000 after acquiring an additional 182,003 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in Armstrong Flooring by 15.7% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,653,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,208,000 after acquiring an additional 224,695 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Armstrong Flooring by 1.5% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,427,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,036,000 after acquiring an additional 20,520 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Armstrong Flooring by 7.4% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 769,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,925,000 after acquiring an additional 52,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

About Armstrong Flooring

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells flooring products in North America and the Pacific Rim. It operates through two segments, Resilient Flooring and Wood Flooring. The Resilient Flooring segment offers a range of floor coverings primarily for homes and commercial buildings under the Armstrong brand; and luxury vinyl tile products, vinyl tile flooring, vinyl sheet products, and laminate products, as well as installs and maintains materials and accessories.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong Flooring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong Flooring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.