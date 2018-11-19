Brokerages Set Embraer SA (ERJ) Target Price at $27.13

Shares of Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.13.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ERJ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Embraer from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Embraer from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.90 to $23.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Embraer in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in Embraer by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 18,005,367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $357,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863,954 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Embraer by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 5,581,737 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $109,346,000 after acquiring an additional 653,500 shares during the period. Oldfield Partners LLP increased its position in Embraer by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 3,810,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $74,641,000 after acquiring an additional 813,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Embraer by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,689,065 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,898,000 after acquiring an additional 99,688 shares during the period. Finally, Holowesko Partners Ltd. increased its position in Embraer by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd. now owns 2,294,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,944,000 after acquiring an additional 883,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ERJ opened at $21.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 19.94 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Embraer has a one year low of $17.99 and a one year high of $28.55.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Embraer had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 0.26%. On average, research analysts forecast that Embraer will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Embraer

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jets, and Other Related Businesses segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft.

