Brokerages Set Epizyme Inc (EPZM) Price Target at $21.11

Shares of Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.11.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EPZM shares. Roth Capital set a $18.00 price objective on Epizyme and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Epizyme from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Epizyme to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th.

Get Epizyme alerts:

In other Epizyme news, Director David M. Mott purchased 416,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,750,003.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,792. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPZM. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Epizyme in the first quarter valued at about $187,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Epizyme in the third quarter valued at about $198,000. BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in Epizyme by 45.5% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Epizyme in the second quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Epizyme in the second quarter valued at about $328,000. Institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPZM stock opened at $7.92 on Friday. Epizyme has a twelve month low of $7.21 and a twelve month high of $21.40.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.07. Equities research analysts predict that Epizyme will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial in elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function,; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Epizyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epizyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.