Brokerages Set Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (ELS) Target Price at $96.75

Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.75.

ELS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $99.00 to $100.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

Shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.15. Equity Lifestyle Properties has a 1-year low of $79.78 and a 1-year high of $98.58.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $256.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.19 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 19.69%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equity Lifestyle Properties will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 61.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELS. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 3.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 169,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,836,000 after purchasing an additional 6,003 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 83,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,710,000 after acquiring an additional 15,799 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 20,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 20,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Equity Lifestyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 22, 2018, we own or have an interest in 411 quality properties in 32 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,847 sites.

