Brokerages Set Franks International NV (FI) Price Target at $8.29

Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.29.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Franks International in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Franks International in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Seaport Global Securities set a $8.00 price target on Franks International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on Franks International from $4.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded Franks International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th.

In other Franks International news, Director D. Keith Mosing sold 18,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $165,840.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,101,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,428,874.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Melanie Christine Mosing sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $2,658,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,570,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,796,038.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,058,336 shares of company stock worth $17,482,409. Insiders own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Franks International in the third quarter worth $65,378,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Franks International by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,128,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,875,000 after buying an additional 149,021 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franks International by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,376,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,935,000 after buying an additional 1,198,413 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Franks International by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,743,681 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,816,000 after buying an additional 648,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Franks International by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,345,838 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,361,000 after buying an additional 895,796 shares during the last quarter. 35.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franks International stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.37. 628,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,909. Franks International has a 52 week low of $4.93 and a 52 week high of $9.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 1.32.

Franks International (NYSE:FI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Franks International had a negative return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 37.17%. The business had revenue of $129.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Franks International’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franks International will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S.

