Brokerages Set Gentherm Inc (THRM) Price Target at $43.00

Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on THRM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:THRM traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $44.27. 190,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,432. Gentherm has a one year low of $30.17 and a one year high of $50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.38.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.05). Gentherm had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $258.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.61 million. Equities analysts predict that Gentherm will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 20,000 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $983,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,823,274.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. grace capital acquired a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. Zions Bancorporation boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 4,275 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Gentherm by 634.3% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Gentherm in the third quarter valued at about $204,000.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, and manufactures thermal management technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers automotive seat comfort systems, including seat heaters, variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide individualized thermal comfort to automobile passengers; and integrated electronic components, such as blowers and electronic control units.

