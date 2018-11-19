Brokerages Set Gerdau SA (GGB) PT at $4.75

Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GGB shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gerdau in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th.

NYSE:GGB opened at $4.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 48.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.19. Gerdau has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $5.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.0345 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 23rd. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Gerdau during the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in Gerdau during the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new stake in Gerdau in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Gerdau by 145.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 73,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 43,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Gerdau by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 93,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 12,980 shares in the last quarter. 5.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gerdau SA provides steel-related products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles, which are used primarily in the construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps, as well as mines and produces iron ore.

