Brokerages Set MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (MKC) Target Price at $127.13

MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $127.13.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MKC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Sunday, September 30th. UBS Group set a $130.00 price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up previously from $137.00) on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Friday, November 9th.

In related news, VP Christina M. Mcmullen sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.44, for a total transaction of $58,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,002.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael R. Smith sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $1,026,648.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,416,313.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 217,200 shares of company stock valued at $30,747,866. 19.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,567,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,052,000 after acquiring an additional 489,488 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 916,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,433,000 after acquiring an additional 431,896 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 180.2% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 562,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,333,000 after acquiring an additional 361,921 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 3,470.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 352,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,917,000 after acquiring an additional 342,582 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 5,455.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 338,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,350,000 after acquiring an additional 332,859 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock opened at $150.00 on Friday. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a 1-year low of $98.34 and a 1-year high of $151.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.34.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 21.83%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that MCCORMICK & CO /SH will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 5th. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio is 48.83%.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Industrial. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

