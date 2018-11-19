Brokerages Set Sun Life Financial Inc (SLF) Price Target at $57.33

Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.33.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SLF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Friday, November 9th.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in Sun Life Financial by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 10,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Sun Life Financial by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 28,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 11,660 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Sun Life Financial by 191.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 13,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Institutional investors own 41.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLF stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,852. The company has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.83. Sun Life Financial has a fifty-two week low of $35.78 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 27th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.63%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients, high-net-worth individuals, and families. It operates through Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate segments.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.