Brokerages Set Unit Co. (UNT) PT at $28.00

Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UNT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Unit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. KLR Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Unit in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Unit in a research note on Friday, August 10th.

Get Unit alerts:

In other news, insider Robert Parks sold 22,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $621,463.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,107,733. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UNT. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Unit in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,547,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unit during the second quarter worth approximately $13,689,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Unit by 6.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,553,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $193,081,000 after purchasing an additional 459,010 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unit during the second quarter worth approximately $5,507,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Unit by 6.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,247,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,010,000 after purchasing an additional 187,401 shares in the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNT stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.92. 2,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 41.11 and a beta of 2.82. Unit has a 12-month low of $16.17 and a 12-month high of $29.06.

Unit (NYSE:UNT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $220.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.34 million. Unit had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 3.28%. Unit’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Unit will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Unit

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified energy company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment acquires, explores, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.