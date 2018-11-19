Brokerages Set Universal Display Co. (OLED) PT at $161.80

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $161.80.

OLED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Universal Display from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine cut Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Universal Display from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th.

In related news, VP Mauro Premutico sold 10,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $1,241,739.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $970,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 330,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,016,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Universal Display by 19.3% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 246,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,048,000 after buying an additional 39,811 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Universal Display by 1.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 256,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,260,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Universal Display by 4.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,698,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $200,225,000 after buying an additional 71,847 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Universal Display during the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, HPM Partners LLC bought a new position in Universal Display during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OLED traded down $3.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.19. The company had a trading volume of 7,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,704. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.64. Universal Display has a 1 year low of $78.75 and a 1 year high of $209.00.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $77.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.21 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 24.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Universal Display will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 22, 2018, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 4,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

