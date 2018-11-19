Brokerages Set Wayfair Inc (W) Price Target at $126.06

Shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $126.06.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Wayfair in a report on Monday, November 5th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd.

In related news, COO James Savarese sold 99,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $14,953,422.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 458,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,790,850.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edmond Macri sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total transaction of $73,392.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,120,002.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 418,209 shares of company stock valued at $56,150,713. 37.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE W opened at $87.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.35 and a beta of 1.84. Wayfair has a 12-month low of $60.53 and a 12-month high of $151.20.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.65) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wayfair will post -5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers approximately 10 million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers a selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, such as Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, DwellStudio, Perigold, and Birch Lane.

