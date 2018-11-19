Bruker (BRKR) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

BRKR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bruker from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 12th. BidaskClub raised Bruker from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bruker from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Bruker in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a sell rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.13.

BRKR stock opened at $32.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.34. Bruker has a twelve month low of $28.13 and a twelve month high of $36.53.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $466.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.88 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bruker will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. Bruker’s payout ratio is presently 13.22%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Bruker during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in Bruker during the 2nd quarter worth $163,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Bruker during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bruker during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new position in Bruker during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry systems; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

